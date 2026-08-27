Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has warned that the team is losing its fan base due to poor performances, urging players to give their diehard supporters something to cheer about. The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman said fans do not expect Pakistan to win every match, but they do expect a fighting spirit, positive body language and the willingness to compete. Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat against England in the first Test at Leeds, losing by an innings and 103 runs. The second Test begins at Lord's on Thursday, with skipper Babar Azam's fitness still a concern after he missed the opener through injury.

"Social media is after them (Pakistan team). They've already lost a lot of fans. So it's become a norm when you lose a Test match, it's become another loss and it means another lot (of fans) withdrawing from cricket," said Ramiz on a cricket podcast with former England captains Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan, highlighting the growing disinterest among Pakistan's fans.

The former Pakistan skipper said that, during his tenure as PCB chairman, he placed strong emphasis on building Pakistan cricket's fan base and brand, warning that losing fan support can become a serious problem for any team.

"I think Pakistan needs to give supporters reasons to stay behind them. I have always believed that when you start losing fans and supporters, the first pillar probably has fallen, To become a great side you need to have fans behind you and it is vice-versa," he added.

Ramiz stressed that fans cannot expect Pakistan to win every Test, but they should at least see the team show determination, fight and competitiveness.

"So nobody wants, and nobody can expect a team to win all the Test matches, but it's just the fight and your presence and your body language and that," he said.

Vaughan and Cook also noted a decline in Pakistan's fan base, pointing out that fewer supporters were seeking autographs during the current series compared with previous Pakistan tours.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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