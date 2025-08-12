Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sanju Samson has been in the news of late, having reportedly expressed his desire to leave the franchise ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Cricbuzz recently reported that the differences between the two parties is so severed that the cricketer's family is openly saying that Samson does not want to continue with RR. "Serious differences have cropped up between Sanju Samson and the Royals management - so much so that the designated captain has formally requested to be traded or released into the auction," the report stated.

"Members of Samson's family openly say that he no longer wishes to continue with the Royals. Some current IPL and international players close to him also indicate that his relationship with the franchise has not exactly been the way it used to be."

Despite the rumours, Samson has remained tight-lipped over his future. During a recent interaction with former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, Samson laughed off the rumours and credited RR for playing a major role in shaping his career.

Recently, RR took to social media and shared a post quoting Samson remark. "RR means the world to me," Samson had said on Ashwin's YouTube channel a few days back.

Reports have claimed that Samson has requested for a direct trade or a release ahead of the next IPL auction.

Franchises like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been linked to Samson in recent weeks.

Samson, who was one of the five players retained by RR ahead of the mega auction, missed the majority of IPL 2025 due to an injury.

RR crashed to a ninth-place finish in IPL 2025, which saw Riyan Parag captain the team on multiple occasions in Samson's absence.

If Samson does leave RR, it would bring an end to their 11-year association.