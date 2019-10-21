 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Rajasthan Royals Appoint Andrew McDonald As Head Coach For 3 Years

Updated: 21 October 2019 14:19 IST

Andrew McDonald, the former Australian all-rounder, has coached Leicestershire, Victoria and Melbourne Renegades in past.

Rajasthan Royals Appoint Andrew McDonald As Head Coach For 3 Years
Rajasthan Royals had finished at the seventh spot in 2019 edition. © Twitter

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have appointed Australia cricketer Andrew McDonald as their new head coach for a period of three years. McDonald has been a part of the IPL in the past having played for the Delhi Daredevils in the 2009 edition before being signed up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2012-2013. He was also the bowling coach of RCB.

Reacting to his appointment, McDonald said: "I'm delighted to join the Royals family. It's a great honour to take on this responsibility.

"The Rajasthan Royals is a new, exciting challenge for me, and I can't wait to get started working with our world class players and coaches in one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world."

The former Australian all-rounder has coached Leicestershire, Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades.

The 38-year-old, who played four Tests for Australia, had guided Victoria to the title win in Sheffield Shield in his first year as senior coach. He then moved the Renegades from seventh position to winning the Big Bash this year.

Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals said: "We are delighted to appoint Andrew as our head coach. He shares our belief of discovering potential and championing dreams and is aligned with our vision to continue to drive innovation in the IPL.

"Andrew will be preparing for the season by sharing experiences and best practices with exceptional coaches in other sports and will be visiting India in the near future to meet the Royals team, both on and off the field."

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural IPL champions, had finished at the seventh spot in 2019 edition after registering five wins and ending with 11 points at the end of the league stage.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Andrew McDonald Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rajasthan Royals have appointed Andrew McDonald as their new head coach
  • McDonald has been a part of the IPL in the past
  • He has coached Leicestershire, Victoria and Melbourne Renegades
Related Articles
IPL 5: Gayle powers Royal Challengers Bangalore to 5-wicket win
IPL 5: Gayle powers Royal Challengers Bangalore to 5-wicket win
IPL Transfer: McDonald moves from Delhi to RCB
IPL Transfer: McDonald moves from Delhi to RCB
Big Bash needs Indian players: Andrew McDonald
Big Bash needs Indian players: Andrew McDonald
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.