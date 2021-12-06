Story ProgressBack to home
Rain Washes Out Day 3 Of Play In Bangladesh-Pakistan Test
Rain triggered by a weakened cyclone washed out the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Monday.
Rain triggered by a weakened cyclone washed out the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Monday. Match officials called off play at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 2:00pm, with no chance of the weather improving for the day. Only 63.2 overs of play were possible over the first two days with Pakistan reaching 188-2 in their first innings, with skipper Babar Azam batting on 71 alongside Azhar Ali on 52.
Taijul Islam picked up both wickets to fall.
Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first encounter in Chittagong by eight wickets.
