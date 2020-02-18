 
Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Slams Second Double-Century Inside Two Months In U-14 Cricket

Updated: 18 February 2020
Former India captain Rahul Dravid's son Samit played a blistering knock of 204 off just 146 deliveries in a BTR Shield Under-14 tournament.

Rahul Dravids Son Samit Slams Second Double-Century Inside Two Months In U-14 Cricket
Samit Dravid smashed 204 runs off 146 deliveries in an Under-14 game. © Twitter

Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid once again showed his prowess with the bat as he slammed a double-hundred in under-14 cricket while representing his school Mallya Aditi International in the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II Tournament on Saturday. Samit Dravid took just 146 balls and smashed 33 boundaries en route to his second double-century inside two months. Samit's batting blitz helped his side post an imposing total of 377 for three from their allotted 50 overs. In reply, Sri Kumaran Children's Academy were bowled out for 110 as Samit's team registered a comprehensive 267-run win.

Samit, 14, also bagged two wickets as his all-round show became the talk of the town.

For Sri Kumaran Children's Academy, Sharan P was the pick of the bowlers who finished with figures of two for 57.

In December 2019, Samit had scored 201 while playing for Vice-President's XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament.

In that match, he took his time and played 256 balls, hitting 22 balls to the fence. He then troubled Dharwad Zone batsmen with his bowling and sent three batsmen packing.

Samit followed up his double-hundred in the first innings with an unbeaten knock of 94 in the second essay.

Captaining Vice-President's XI, Samit could not help his side to a victory but his all-round show was praised on social media.

Rahul Dravid
Highlights
  • Rahul Dravid's son Samit scored 204 runs off 146 deliveries
  • Samit's double-hundred helped his side post an imposing total of 377/3
  • Samit had scored 201 runs in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in 2019
