Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Slams Double Century In Under-14 Inter-Zonal Tournament

Samit Dravid scored 201 for Vice-President's XI against Dharwad Zone. © Twitter
Former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid's son, Samit, cracked a double century in an Under-14 state-level match this week. Samit, 14, scored 201 for Vice-President's XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament here. His 256-ball innings was laced with 22 fours. The match ended in a draw as Samit added to his first innings tally by scoring an unbeaten 94 in the second essay. He also took three wickets.
