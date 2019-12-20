 
Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Slams Double Century In Under-14 Inter-Zonal Tournament

Updated: 20 December 2019 20:42 IST

Former India captain Rahul Dravid's son Samit struck a double hundred in an under-14 inter-zonal tournament.

Rahul Dravid
Samit Dravid scored 201 for Vice-President's XI against Dharwad Zone. © Twitter

Former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid's son, Samit, cracked a double century in an Under-14 state-level match this week. Samit, 14, scored 201 for Vice-President's XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament here. His 256-ball innings was laced with 22 fours. The match ended in a draw as Samit added to his first innings tally by scoring an unbeaten 94 in the second essay. He also took three wickets.

  • Rahul Dravid's son Samit scored a double hundred in an U-14 tournament
  • Samit scored 201 for Vice-President's XI against Dharwad Zone
  • Samit's 256-ball innings was laced with 22 fours
