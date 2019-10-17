 
Rahul Dravid Supervises Training Of Cricketers From 16 Countries At National Cricket Academy

Updated: 17 October 2019 14:53 IST

Rahul Dravid is supervising a training programme of boys and girls from 16 Commonwealth countries, organised by the BCCI in conjunction with external affairs and sports ministries.

The one-month long camp organised from October1 to 30 is being conducted at the NCA. © AFP

National Cricket Academy (NCA) Director Rahul Dravid is supervising a training programme of boys and girls from 16 Commonwealth countries, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in conjunction with external affairs and sports ministries. At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on April 19, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will organise training for boys and girls under the age of 16, giving them an opportunity to train with some of the best cricketers in India at the NCA.

They are currently hosting participants (18 boys & 17 girls) from Botswana, Cameroon, Kenya, Mozambique, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, Malaysia, Singapore, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji and Tanzania.

The one-month long camp organised from October 1 to 30 is being conducted at the NCA in Bengaluru, where some of the best coaches in the country are coaching the trainees under the supervision of Rahul Dravid, Head Cricket - NCA.

"A customised training program has been made for each participant. The challenge has been to assess each of these Under 16 aged cricketers coming from varied backgrounds and countries, establishing their level of cricketing competence, designing appropriate programs and then delivering them," a BCCI said in a release.

"Language and cultural barriers have been overcome, with the passion for cricket which all of the trainees have in ample measure."

Participants have also been provided with hotel accommodation, cricket kits, nutrition, strength and conditioning facilities and allowances to ensure their stay is comfortable and fruitful.

