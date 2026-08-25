Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already started to flourish in T20Is. In six innings so far, the 15-year-old has scored 193 runs at a strike rate of 189.21. While his prowess in white-ball cricket has been seen by all, Sooryavanshi has now returned to red-ball cricket as he is playing for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy, one of India's premier domestic red-ball competitions. Former India head coach Rahul Dravid, however, wonders whether he will be able to play two full seasons of red-ball domestic cricket, considering he has national assignments.

"With Vaibhav, you've got to be patient. He's only 15 years old, and from what I've seen of the kid, I have no doubt that, given the opportunity to practice and play domestic cricket and a couple of seasons of red-ball cricket, he will be able to hold his own in a Test match team. Whether he'll be able to break into the XI with the guys already performing, that's a different story and a tricky one," Dravid told JioHotstar.

"Whether he'll have the time to play two full seasons of domestic cricket because he'll be so busy playing for India in the white-ball format, I'm not sure about that. So skill-wise, I think there is no problem; whether he will be able to do it because of schedules might be a bit more tricky."

Dravid has seen Sooryavanshi grow from close quarters when he was the coach of Rajasthan Royals.

Sooryavanshi has stepped up in the IPL, being the leading run-getter with 776 runs in the 2026 season for Rajasthan Royals. Then he scored a 29-ball 94 against Sri Lanka 'A' in a List A tri-series final in Colombo.

The teenager made his international debut against England in July, but flourished on the following tour of Zimbabwe, where he led the run-scoring charts with 151 runs and won the Player of the Series award.

In red-ball cricket, Sooryavanshi has appeared in eight first-class games and averages 17.25

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