Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin puzzled fans on social media after he posted a picture of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. On Tuesday, the veteran cricketer shared a two-image collage which featured a picture of Sunny Leone on one side, while the other showcased a view of Chennai's Sadhu Street. While Ashwin's post had some fans scratching their heads, a few managed to decipher the logic behind the 37-year-old's latest activity.

For context, Ashwin's post was a cheeky shoutout to Tamil Nadu all-rounder Sunny Sandhu, who recently made his T20 debut in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

On Monday, Sandhu delivered a match-winning cameo in the match against Saurashtra at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Playing just his second match for Tamil Nadu, Sunny smashed 30 runs off just 9 balls in a crucial 37-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan (101* off 55), helping his side to seal the win.

As pointed out by the fans, Ashwin's post was a shoutout to the 22-year-old uncapped all-rounder.

Here's how internet reacted:

Sunny in english Sandhu in Tamil

Sunny Sandhu cricketer — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 9, 2025

Ye kya ho gaya Ashwin bhai? Forgot to change accounts? — Krishna Anand (@KrishnaAnand_) December 9, 2025

For those who can't understand this post, its about Sunny Sandhu who scored 30 runs in 9 balls yesterday for TN in SMAT match against SAU. — The Tamizh Writer (@tamizhwriter) December 9, 2025

Me to Ash Anna pic.twitter.com/TICQqT7Ego — CricGig (@CricGig) December 9, 2025

Ash anna dropped a clue so wild even Google Maps is confused — Ansh Cricket Hub (@ImAnshCricket) December 9, 2025

Sunny Sandhu has registered for the IPL 2026 mini auction, and the all-rounder could be in demand following Ashwin's post. He has base price for Rs 30 lakh.

Earlier in the match, Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya had left TN reeling at 29 for 3, chasing 183, with Sai Sudharsan left to mount a one-man rescue mission.

With partners drying up, he unleashed a blistering 28-ball fifty, ripping the ball to all corners with his trademark flicks, pulls, cuts, and drives.

The league stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy concluded on Monday, with teams confirming their slots in the Super League. Mumbai and Andhra made it from Group A, Hyderabad and Madhya Pradesh from Group B, Punjab and Haryana from Group C, and Rajasthan and Jharkhand from Group D. They will now be split into two groups of four each, and the teams that top those groups will play the final on December 18 in Pune.

(With ANI Inputs)