R Ashwin Says Hyderabad Track Will Helps Him vs Bangladesh

Star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday said that the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will help him to be "more imaginative" when India will take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test from February 9 to 13. This will be the first Test match Bangladesh will play in India. During a training session on practice pitches, the deliveries were not bouncing off the track but Ashwin was not perturbed by the lack of bite.

"At this ground, it bounces a bit more at the centre wicket (match strip). Entire facility is great. It's a lush green outfield. This is a big ground for a spinner, you can toss up a bit more even in shorter version of the game. There is a little more hold on the wicket, the bounce gives you allowance to be imaginative. I enjoy bowling here," Ashwin told 'BCCI.TV'.

Talking about Bangladesh, India's opponents for the upcoming one-off Test, Ashwin said that the visitors "can't be taken lightly" as "they are a quality side on the rise".

"They are coming from a tour of New Zealand and we all know that it is not easy to tour New Zealand," he said.

Ashwin's magical form started last year with his five-wicket haul in Fatullah and he would love to replicate that performance against the minnows once again.

"I would love to repeat that performance as the ball was coming out of my hand like a dream."

The white ball makes way for the red as #TeamIndia prepare for the upcoming Test against Bangladesh. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/y4YDsiAi61 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2017

Ashwin was rested during the recent T20 series against England as he was suffering from adductor pubalgia.

"I was suffering from adductor pubalgia or athletic pubalgia. I have been managing it since England series and I needed this break to recoup before the Test series. The break was all about rehab and doing lot of training, active recovery. I was training 2-3 times and didn't have much time to do other things than getting ready for the series," he stated.

(With inputs from PTI)