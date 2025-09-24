Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to join Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League season, becoming the first high-profile Indian cricketer to feature in the competition. The 39-year-old, who recently retired from international cricket as well as the Indian Premier League, "is understood to have committed to the Thunder," 'Fox Sports' reported. The franchise is expected to make an official announcement later this week.

Ashwin has also entered the ILT20 auction, and following its conclusion on January 4, he is expected to join the Thunder for the latter part of the season, which runs from December 14 to January 18.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg had personally reached out to Ashwin earlier this month to explore the possibility of his BBL participation.

The move comes after Ashwin announced his retirement from the IPL last month, making him a free agent in franchise cricket and opening the door to overseas T20 leagues.

The BCCI bars active Indian players from taking part in foreign leagues while still involved with the national side or the IPL.

Since Ashwin did not register for this year's BBL overseas draft, Cricket Australia will need to grant him an exemption, similar to the late approval that allowed Martin Guptill to join Melbourne Renegades in 2022.

Ashwin had called time on his international career during India's tour of Australia in December last year.

A decorated career saw him become the country's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 scalps, behind only Anil Kumble's 619.

In the IPL, Ashwin featured in 221 matches, picking up 187 wickets at 30.22 with best figures of 4/34. He also contributed 833 runs with the bat, including a highest score of 50.

Sydney Thunder Squad: Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Pat Cummins, Shadab Khan, and David Warner (Captain).