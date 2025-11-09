Co-hosts India head into next year's T20 World Cup as firm favourites, according to legendary all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will headline the tournament as defending champions, following India's title winning campaign under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in 2024. Since lifting the title last year, the Indian team, under head coach Gautam Gambhir, has looked unplayable at times over the past 12 months, despite going through a major transition. Rohit, alongside Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, retired after India beat South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados.

Ashwin named the two players he feels opposition teams must counter in order to stop India from going back-to-back in the tournament.

"If any team wants to win the T20 World Cup in India, they will have to master two factors. I was saying until now that handling Jasprit Bumrah. But I will say right now, the way I have seen Tim David handle Varun Chakravarthy, I am thinking teams will gun for Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy if they have to get past India," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin explained how Australia's new-ball bowlers have tried to stay away from Abhishek's strong areas during the ongoing T20I series. Similarly, for Chakravarthy, the 39-year-old pointed out how Tim David took the game to the spinner during the 3rd T20I in Hobart

"Against Abhishek Sharma, they will see this plan Australia has used against him in this series, and they will imbibe that. Whoever is coming for the World Cup will prepare similarly against Varun Chakravarthy because that will give them the leverage in that World Cup," he added.

India lead Australia 2-1 in the five-match series, with the final game set to be played in Brisbane on Saturday. The opening match in Canberra was washed out before Australia won the second game in Melbourne.

Since then, India have won back-to-back games to extend their 17-year streak of not losing a T20I series in Australia.