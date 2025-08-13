Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have given fans many topics to debate about as the preparations for the 2025 season starts. CSK have been strongly linked with Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson, with a trade reportedly being contemplated. The exit of Ravichandran Ashwin has also been a hot topic, with the veteran off-spinner himself admitting that he has indeed sought clarity on his future from the franchise. While there's no denying the stature Ashwin holds in Indian cricket, former CSK batter Subramaniam Badrinath feels the off-spinner needs to be released.

Ashwin was bought by CSK for a whopping price of INR 9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Though Badrinath didn't say that the player doesn't add value to the CSK squad, he feels he isn't worth that sort of money.

"I feel Ashwin adds value to CSK, but not at Rs 10 crore (Rs 9.75 crore). In the IPL, you need to see the price point and the player. He is definitely not at his peak. That is why I have been maintaining from the start that Ashwin has to be released," Badrinath stated.

Badrinath also touched upon the topic of MS Dhoni's future. With Sanju Samson strongly linked to the squad, Badrinath feels Dhoni could decide to end his IPL career as a player before the next season of the T20 league starts.

"We don't know if MS Dhoni is going to continue playing or not. That decision has not yet been made. He might play a few matches, or he could play a few matches at Chepauk. There might be a brand value attached. He could attract a few brands. He might announce till the IPL season starts. The presence of Sanju Samson could create confusion, which is what I feel," the two-time IPL winner explained.

Ashwin, at present, is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 201 dismissals to his name in 239 matches at an average of 30.94. The off-spinner has been a part of many IPL franchises over the course of his career, like Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals.