India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin backed the Impact Player rule that is prevalent in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he believes that it adds a bit more value for "strategy". In IPL 2024, the Impact Player rule was a hot topic of debate regarding its implementation and consequences. Since the implementation of this rule in 2023, franchises have enjoyed a lengthy batting unit, which has led to some high-run scoring fest. Some players have opposed the rule, like India skipper Rohit Sharma, for example, previously stated that the restriction has hampered the development of all-rounders in the country.

He was the first high-profile Indian player to voice his opinion about the regulation. On the other hand, the former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond gave a nod ahead to the rule.

Ashwin gave his take on the rule and said on Kris Srikkanth's YouTube show Cheeky Cheeka, "Why I think the Impact Player rule is not so bad is because it gives a little more value for strategy. The other side of that argument is it doesn't encourage all-rounders. But no one is stopping them."

"In this generation, they don't do it [batters bowling and vice-versa]. It's not like they're discouraged because of the Impact Player rule. Look at Venkatesh Iyer, he's currently rocking for Lancashire. There's an opportunity for innovation, and it makes the game fairer," he added.

To validate his opinion, Ashwin used an example from Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 to further clear his stance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad faced Rajasthan Royals in the knockout stage. The Pat Cummins-led side batted first and posted 175/9 on the board. In reply, the Royals fell short by 36 runs courtesy of Shahbaz Ahmed, who was introduced as an Impact Substitute and picked a three-wicket haul.

"Sunrisers [Hyderabad] brought in Shahbaz Ahmed as an Impact Player [vs Rajasthan Royals, after hitting 175 for 9 batting first]; he went on to become a match-winner [with 3 for 23]. When dew has the potential to make games one-sided, teams bowling second get an extra option as a counter," Ashwin said.

"If you're batting second, you can tactically make a substitution by offloading the extra bowler for a batter. Games are tighter an extra player is getting to play. Barring Kolkata or Mumbai, where scores skyrocketed, they haven't been a drastic change elsewhere. Like at Punjab Kings' home venue [Mullanpur], they were all 160-170 games," he added.

Ashwin also made a case about a couple of players who moved up in the ranks in the national team due to the rule and said, "Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, most importantly, Dhruv Jurel... If not for the Impact Player rule, he may have never gotten the chance. So the emergence of a lot of players has happened. I'm not saying that's the only way for players to emerge, but it's not so bad."

