Former India star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday, took to social media and cleared the air regarding one of his viral comments regarding the upcoming Asia Cup. BCCI and Team India are receiving constant slamming from fans and even some former cricketers, ever-since Asia Cup 2025 schedule has released. The Asian cricket tournament, which was likely to get cancelled due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan, will be played between September 9 to 28 in the UAE. The arch-rivals India and Pakistan are placed in the same group are scheduled to face each other on September 14.

As soon as the schedule was out, a statement from Ashwin went viral on social media, where he had called out the BCCI for going ahead with the match against Pakistan. The statement mentioned Ashwin as saying that the World Championship of Legends match between India and Pakistan was cancelled only because the lesser amount of money was invested.

"Small money is involved so World Championship of Legends got cancelled. But India is still playing against Pakistan in Asia Cup and BCCI hasn't cancelled it. Because the amount of money decides the level of patriotism," the viral post quoted Ashwin as saying.

Don't associate me with this fake news.



Shame on those who trigger all this https://t.co/9IlYcvYhwx — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2025

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ashwin reshared the post and wrote, "Don't associate me with this fake news. Shame on those who trigger all this."

For the unversed, India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, refused to play their match against Pakistan Champions as a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year. The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Shikhar Dhawan took a strong stand and boycotted the game.

Meanwhile, former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said he has no issues with India being placed in the same group as Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, asserting that while terrorism must end, sport must continue.

"I'm okay with the schedule. Sport must continue. What happened in Pahalgam should never happen, but we can't let that stop the game. Terrorism must end. India has taken a firm stand against it, it's in the past now. Sport must go on," Ganguly told PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)