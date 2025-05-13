Former Pakistan cricketer and ex-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja paid a heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli on Monday, moments after the Indian batting legend announced his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli, one of the most iconic figures of the modern game, brought down the curtains on a red-ball career that has redefined India's cricketing identity over the last decade. His numbers speak for themselves: 123 matches, 9,230 runs, 30 centuries, 31 half-centuries, and an average of 46.85. But it's the intent, aggression, and pride with which he played that will be remembered more than just the milestones. Speaking to IANS, Raja said, “With his retirement, modern day Test cricket will feel quiet and empty, as he was its best spokesperson.”

The 36-year-old confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post, summarising a journey that began in 2011 and spanned 14 unforgettable years in Indian whites.

“It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket... There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it's not easy — but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for,” Kohli wrote.

“I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off.”

Kohli's retirement comes after Rohit Sharma made a surprising announcement to call time on his career in the longest format of the game last week.

Despite his ton in the first Test, Kohli could score only 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75 in the last Australian tour in December 2024.

