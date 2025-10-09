Virat Kohli's comparisons with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar are not new. Both of them are regarded as among the greatest players ever to play the game. While Sachin Tendulkar holds multiple records to his name through an international career that lasted 24 years, Kohli is no less. He even went on to break Sachin's record of most ODI centuries. Kohli now sits at the top of the list with 51 tons to his name in the format, two more than Sachin's tally.

This is not the only record of Sachin that Virat has broken so far in his international career that began in 2008. The 36-year-old has called time on his career in T20I and Test formats, but remains active in ODIs.

Kohli has been named in the India squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. Ahead of the mega series, former England pacer Steve Harmison has put Kohli above Tendulkar and termed India's ODI number 3 batter the "greatest cricketer" in the last two to three decades.

"I put Virat Kohli at No. 1 over Sachin Tendulkar, and that would raise a lot of eyebrows. But I thought his career, and what he had to do in his career, I thought the way the game changed over the course of this last ten years, Virat's had to deal with a hell of a lot more off the field stuff that would affect him on the field. I think for me, in the last 20-30 years, the greatest cricketer that has played the game, you take Shane Warne out, because he had come a lot before, I think it's Virat Kohli," Harmison said on talkSPORT Cricket.

While Sachin is at the helm of affairs when it comes to most international hundreds, Kohli is at the second place in that elite list. Sachin tops with 100 international centuries, while Kohli has the tally of 82.

