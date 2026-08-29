India pacer Yash Thakur recently revealed the advice he received from star batter Virat Kohli during a difficult phase in his IPL career. Thakur, who has been with Punjab Kings since 2025, was previously a part of the Lucknow Super Giants setup. During the 2023 and 2024 seasons, he played 19 matches for LSG and claimed 24 wickets. However, at Punjab Kings, Thakur found opportunities limited due to the presence of established pacers such as Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett, featuring in only three matches so far.

Thakur, who recently made his debut for India in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, opened up about how Kohli motivated him to stay positive and keep working hard at a time when he was spending most of his time on the sidelines in the IPL.

"I told him I was frustrated as I wasn't getting to play regularly. So he advised me not to think too much about the future. He said it was just as important to feel grateful for whatever opportunities I have got so far, and that my preparation must improve day by day - so whenever I would get a chance to play, I shouldn't feel I'm not ready. So I started working on [my preparation]," Thakur said on ESPNCricinfo.

The 27-year-old also revealed that Chennai Super Kings icon and former India captain MS Dhoni offered him valuable guidance when he was struggling with nerves during the IPL.

"I told him (Dhoni) I felt nervous and under pressure, given I had never played in front of such huge crowds. So he told me I would keep feeling that way even in the future - whether at the IPL or whenever I play for India. His advice was to not overthink, and just let things sink in so that I could relax. This method continues to help me. The moment I feel any pressure, I take my time to settle," he said.

So far, Thakur has represented India in two T20Is and has taken four wickets.

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