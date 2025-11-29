Harpreet Brar is no stranger to the limelight with impressive performances for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder has also been a long-time member of Punjab cricket on the domestic circuit and is part of the squad in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In a video going viral on social media, Brar shared an incident with a 'fake fan' on Friday. A man said that he was a fan of the cricketer and in response, the all-rounder asked for his phone. However, Brar discovered that the person was not following him on social media. "I got a guy who told me, I am your fan. He gave me his phone & he is not even following me. This world is full of fake people," Brar said in the video.

Then fans says- now I have followed you. He told him, now of no use

The fan hit the follow button right after the interaction but Brar came up with another hilarious remark.

"Now it is of no use. Come back day after," he said in response to the fan's request for a selfie.

Earlier, Punjab Kings released Australian all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Hardie along with Indian domestic players Kuldeep Sen and Vishnu Vinod ahead of the Indian Premier League mini auction next month.

Maxwell had a forgettable run in this year's IPL featuring in only seven matches in which he made a mere 48 runs and took four wickets, before being ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a finger injury. The veteran Australian all-rounder was subsequently replaced by compatriot Mitchell Owen.

Hardie, who had joined Punjab Kings for a price of Rs 1.25 crores in the auction, did not feature for the team and is among the players released ahead of the mini auction to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16, an IPL source confirmed.

The right-arm seamer Sen and wicketkeeper-batter Vinod, both were a part of the PBKS side which lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, did not feature in any of the matches of the 2025 edition.

Sen had joined Punjab Kings for Rs 80 lakhs in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025 but did not feature in any of their matches.

Similarly, Vinod, who had joined the franchise ahead of the last edition, was last seen in action in the 2023 edition when he was a part of the Mumbai Indians' camp.

