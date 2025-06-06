Vikram Singh, a wheelchair cricketer from Punjab, died of a cardiac arrest while travelling from Ludhiana to Gwalior on a train. According to the officials, Vikram, 39, died near the Mathura Junction on Wednesday morning. He was going to Gwalior to compete in the seventh Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Memorial T-10 Championship, scheduled to be held from June 5. Somjeet Singh Gaur. Vikram had complained of uneasiness when the train was crossing Delhi. However, his health deteriorated and was later declared dead by authorities upon arrival at the Mathura Junction.

Vikram's teammates had contacted the Railways GRP for help, but the matter was allegedly not taken seriously by the officials. The train was delayed by around 90 minutes when it arrived in Mathura.

"Vikram started playing wheelchair cricket in Ludhiana 8-9 years ago and would practice on his own and bear all expenses through whatever means he could get. Last year, he played an important role in the Punjab team winning the title in the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Memorial T-10 Championship. He was excited about playing in this edition too. When our train was crossing Delhi, he complained of a severe headache and was sweating profusely. We informed the Railways GRP personnel on the train. They told us that doctors would be available at Mathura station. Vikram slept. Later, the train waited for over an hour ahead of Mathura station and we lost Vikram. We informed his family and they will reach here soon to take his body back home. We are also returning to Punjab," he told The Indian Express.

The incident sparked widespread outrage, with several rights group for specially-abled people questioning Railways for ignoring the matter.

Vikram hailed from Pohir village near Ahmedgarh of Punjab's Malerkotla district. He also got a call up to represent India's wheelchair team in 2020 during a series against Bangladesh. However, the series was cancelled due to Covid-19.