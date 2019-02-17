Pulwama Attack: IMG-Reliance Pulls Out Of Pakistan Super League Production

In a mark of protest against the Pulwama terror attack , IMG-Reliance on Sunday announced its withdrawal as official production partner from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) , a Twenty20 cricket tournament. "IMG-Reliance has decided to stop the production of PSL with immediate effect and the PCB has been informed," an IMG-Reliance official told IANS. IMG-Reliance was to look after the live coverage of matches by providing manpower and other infrastructural support for broadcast through different TV channels in different nations.

In India, PSL was being aired on DSport, an Indian television channel launched by Discovery Asia-Pacific on February 6, 2017.

"IMG-Reliance is of the belief that after such terror attacks it can't operate its commercial activities in Pakistan," he said.

Founded in Lahore on September 9, 2015, PSL is a Twenty20 cricket league comprising six teams.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Thursday. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.