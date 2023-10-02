Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed cheaply as Rest of India spinners shared bulk of the spoils restricting Saurashtra to 212 for 9 on the second day of the Irani Cup on Monday. This was after Rest of India were bowled out for 308 in their first innings, courtesy left-arm spinner Parth Bhut's 5 for 94. While Karnataka seamer Vidwath Kaverappa (3/28 in 9 overs) inflicted the initial damage, left-arm spinners Saurabh Kumar (3/64 in 25 overs) and Shams Mulani (2/46 in 21 overs) extracted the turn and bounce on offer to trouble the home team batters. However, the most important wicket was taken by off-spinner Pulkit Narang (1/56 in 21 overs) as he dismissed Pujara (29 off 81 balls) to put Saurashtra on the backfoot.

The stodgy southpaw Arpit Vasavada's (54 off 127 balls) half-century was the only saving grace in an otherwise poor batting performance.

Pujara, who hit three of his four boundaries against spinners, got one delivery from Narang, which bounced a tad more as he tried to play a forward defensive stroke. The resultant easy bat-pad catch was gobbled by Yash Dhull standing at forward short-leg for that exact dismissal.

Before Pujara's dismissal, Kaverappa bowled perfectly pitched up deliveries to square up openers Harvik Desai (0) and Chirag Jani (2). While Harvik was snapped in the slips to a delivery that shaped away, Jani got one that sort of came in and held its line.

In the second and third session, it was Saurabh and Mulani, who didn't allow any batter to have a fruitful stand with Vasavada save a brief one where Prerak Mankad (29) added 47 for the sixth wicket. Once Kaverappa got him in his post-lunch spell, there was not much Vasavada could have done.

Advertisement