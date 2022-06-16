Left-arm paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi has been the toast of Pakistan cricket for a while now. He became the first Pakistani cricketer to receive the honour of ICC Cricketer of the year in 2021 due to his magnificent performances across all formats of the game. Afridi was one of the stars of Pakistan's famous win over India in last year's ICC T20 World Cup and was an integral part of the team that reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

Afridi has been one of the biggest assets of a young and vibrant Pakistan team currently being led by talismanic batter Babar Azam.

Afridi has been doing well for the national as well as for his Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars. He in fact led the Lahore franchise to its maiden PSL title earlier this year.

As a token of appreciation for Afridi's efforts, the franchise has gifted him a brand new Toyota SUV.

"A token of appreciation to OUR CAPTAIN QALANDAR @iShaheenAfridi . Thank you for being such a good example of how talent combined with great efforts pays off. Keep up the great work!!" the franhcise posted in Twitter along with a video montage of Afridi leading the team to the PSL title and then receiving his gift.

Afridi was recently part of the Pakistan side that blanked West Indies 3-0 at home in an ODI series. He was in great form in the series against Australia where Pakistan narrowly lost in Tests and went on to win the ODI series.