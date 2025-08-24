Following a report that claimed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to introduce the 'rugby-centric' Bronco Test for the Indian cricket team, former international spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned the move. Notably, the new test is reportedly set to be brought into effect to maintain a high level of fitness among the Indian cricket team players. The test involves multiple shuttle runs of 20 metres, 40 metres and 60 metres. Ashwin claimed that a change in training could lead to players getting injured.

The report was carried out in The Indian Express, which also claimed that the suggestion was made by Indian cricket team's new strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux who wants the pacer to clock more running miles. The report added that India's head coach Gautam Gambhir also agreed to Roux's suggestion.

"I have always asked the trainers. When the trainers change, the testing mechanism changes. The training schemes change. When this happens, players go through a lot of difficulty. As a player, if you keep changing training schemes, it is virtually very difficult for the players. In many cases, it could also lead to injuries. I am not denying that, it has led to injuries," said Ashwin in a video on his YouTube channel.

"From 2017 to 2019, I was searching for my training scheme. I have endured this. Soham Desai knows all about this," he added.

Focusing more on the role of a trainer, Ashwin said that the transition between the old and new ones should be smooth.

"I just want to raise some questions. As a player, the problem is one of continuity. I would really like some continuity. It is important to give that. I would just want that whenever a new trainer comes in, he should work with the outgoing trainer for six months to one year to give the handover," said Ashwin.

"It is important to address this issue. India has all the money and the means. This continuity needs to be bridged. As a wrap-up thought, I would just say that there is no need to change something that is working. If something is working, then it needs to be discussed and then changed" he added.