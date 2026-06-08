Former India A skipper Priyank Panchal has helmed the launch of a unique initiative Sportsversity, an athlete-first sports education platform with focus on careers beyond the playing field. Panchal, the Strategic Advisor of Sportsversity, had a distinguished career in first-class cricket for Gujarat, scoring 8856 runs from 127 matches at an average of 45.18 with 29 hundreds and 34 fifties. “After playing more than 100 first-class matches, representing India and having the privilege of leading India A, I felt it was time to embrace a fresh challenge after retirement,” Panchal, who called it a day after the 2024-25 domestic season, said in a statement.

“Sport has given experiences, relationships and perspectives that have shaped who I am. That is what attracted me to Sportsversity. The opportunity to help athletes and aspiring professionals understand the broader spectrum of careers within sport is something that genuinely excites me.

“Through Sportsversity, we want to equip them with the knowledge, skills and industry exposure needed to build meaningful careers within the sports ecosystem,” he added.

The platform launches with five specialised programmes covering Athlete Wellness & Performance Science, Sports Media, Content & Commentary, Sports Business & Entrepreneurship, Athlete Branding, Career & Finance, and The Sports Family - Parenting & Finance.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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