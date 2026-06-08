Sportsversity, an athlete-first sports education platform focused on careers beyond the playing field, has officially launched with former India A captain and former Indian cricketer Priyank Panchal as its Strategic Advisor. "After playing more than 100 first-class matches, representing India and having the privilege of leading India A, I felt it was time to embrace a fresh challenge after retirement. Sport has given experiences, relationships and perspectives that have shaped who I am. That is what attracted me to Sportsversity. The opportunity to help athletes and aspiring professionals understand the broader spectrum of careers within sport is something that genuinely excites me. Too often, talented individuals are unaware of the opportunities available beyond competition. Through Sportsversity, we want to equip them with the knowledge, skills and industry exposure needed to build meaningful careers within the sports ecosystem.

"Sport creates far more opportunities than most athletes are exposed to during their playing journeys. If we can help learners understand that ecosystem earlier and prepare themselves for it, we can create an impact that extends well beyond their years on the field," said Priyank Panchal, Strategic Advisor, Sportsversity.

The platform launches with five specialized programs covering Athlete Wellness & Performance Science, Sports Media, Content & Commentary, Sports Business & Entrepreneurship, Athlete Branding, Career & Finance, and The Sports Family - Parenting & Finance.

Sportsversity aims to address a growing gap in the Indian sports ecosystem by helping athletes, students and sports enthusiasts explore opportunities across sports media, athlete branding, sports business, performance science, entrepreneurship and athlete management.

As India's sports economy continues to expand, the demand for skilled professionals across various sectors of sport has grown significantly. While participation levels have risen and professional leagues have proliferated, awareness around non-playing careers remains limited for many aspiring professionals.

Sportsversity seeks to bridge that gap through cohort-based programs led by industry practitioners currently working with league franchises, national teams, sports agencies, federations and sports technology companies. The platform emphasises practical learning through live sessions, real-world assignments and portfolio creation in small learning cohorts.

A key feature of the platform is 'Game Day', a live industry evaluation format where participants present their final projects before senior sports executives, business leaders and decision-makers from across the sports industry. The assessment process is designed to focus on practical application and problem-solving rather than traditional examinations.

According to Sportsversity, the platform has been built around the belief that the sports industry offers opportunities across more than 100 career pathways beyond active competition, ranging from content creation and media to performance analysis, event management, sports technology, legal advisory and athlete representation.

With India's sports ecosystem witnessing rapid growth across disciplines, Sportsversity hopes to create a structured learning and networking environment for individuals looking to build long-term careers within the industry.

Applications for the July 2026 cohort are now open.

About Sportsversity

Sportsversity is a sports education platform dedicated to preparing learners for careers beyond playing sport. Through practitioner-led education, industry mentorship, portfolio-driven learning and live evaluation formats, the platform aims to connect aspiring professionals with opportunities across the modern sports ecosystem.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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