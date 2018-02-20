Priya Prakash Varrier Reveals Name Of Her Favourite Indian Cricketer

Priya Prakash Varrier pretty much broke the Internet with just a wink and there seems to be no stopping her ever-rising popularity in the country. As Indian men swoon over her girl-next-door charm, the Malayalam actor has revealed that she is a fan of none other than former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Priya turned into an overnight sensation when a teaser clip of the movie Oru Adaar Love was shared on social media, sending the entire country into a meltdown. The video was viewed over 25 million times on YouTube in just one week and over 10 million times on Priya's own recently verified Instagram account.

In an interview to India TV, Priya was asked about her favourite cricketer, "Dhoni is my favourite cricketer," she replied.

Dhoni is currently in South Africa on national duty with the Indian cricket team.

The pandemonium surrounding the 'viral wink' was so much so that the record superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo came under threat. The 18-year-old garnered over 600k followers on Instagram in just 24 hours, making her only the third personality to do so.

The top two celebrities holding the positions are reality star, Kylie Jenner with 806k followers in 24 hours and Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo with 650k followers in a day.

In an interview with NDTV, Priya had admitted the wink was actually spontaneous.

"Actually, the director wanted to capture something cute between me and my hero. So he told me if I can do the eyebrow thing and wink at him. I told him that I could give it a try. That's how it worked out. It was spontaneous and we hadn't planned anything."

"I never thought this would become such a sensation. Everybody told me that it was good. But I never expected it to become a big hit," she added.