 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Priya Prakash Varrier, Internet Sensation, Has A New Fan In This South African Cricketer

Updated: 17 February 2018 19:22 IST

The cricketer will also be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 11th edition of the cash-rich league.

Priya Prakash Varrier, Internet Sensation, Has A New Fan In This South African Cricketer
Ngidi played an important role in South Africa's 2-1 series win against India. © AFP

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier created ripples in all walks of life with the sensational wink that shot her to fame overnight. Priya turned into an overnight sensation when a teaser clip of the movie Oru Adaar Love was shared on social media, sending the entire Internet into a meltdown. While social media went gaga over Priya, South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi too followed suit as he was floored soon after watching her. Ngidi took to Twitter on February 14, Valentine's Day, and re-posted a Tweet and captioned it as Valentine's Day done followed by a laughing smiley.

The tweet, in which he was tagged by a user named 'LuciferMinati', has a compilation of Ngidi smiling and blushing after seeing Priya supposedly wink at him.

Appreciating Ngidi on sharing the tweet, the user replied "haha, luv u buddy, thanks for the reply.hope u Liked it, u r best bowler and i m ur fan from india."

Ngidi played an important role in South Africa's 2-1 series win against India in the three-match Test series. Ngidi was the find of the series for South Africa as he finished the second innings of the second Test with figures of 6 for 39, leaving the Indian batting line-up in tatters. In the Test series, the pacer in totality took nine wickets.

In the recently concluded six-match ODI series, which India won 5-1, the 21-year-old scalped eight wickets in four matches that he played.

Ngidi will also be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 11th edition of the cash-rich league.

Topics : India South Africa Lungisani Ngidi Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Priya Prakash is an internet sensation
  • Lungi Ngidi shared a tweet on Priya Prakash in which he was tagged
  • Lungi Ngidi will be a part of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli's Wicket Was Special, Says Lungi Ngidi
India vs South Africa: Pleasing To Beat Visitors In
India vs South Africa: Pleasing To Beat Visitors In 'Indian' Conditions, Says Faf Du Plessis
India vs South Africa: Twitter In Awe Of Lungi Ngidi After Match-Winning Spell
India vs South Africa: Twitter In Awe Of Lungi Ngidi After Match-Winning Spell
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.