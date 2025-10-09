Prithvi Shaw recently had an altercation with Musheer Khan, brother of Sarfaraz Khan, during a three-day match between Maharashtra and Mumbai. Shaw, a former Mumbai player, was facing his old team for the first time since moving to Maharashtra. The out-of-favour India batter played a brilliant innings of 181 off 220 balls before being dismissed. However, while he was making his way to the pavilion after his dismissal, Shaw got into an argument with the Mumbai players, particularly with Musheer.

"There will be a [Mumbai Ranji team] selection committee meeting tomorrow [Thursday], so we will ask them [Mumbai captain, coach, and the player] about what happened. We will be getting a report [of this incident] during our selection committee meeting, and [former India captain] Dilip Vengsarkar, who is our advisor, will speak to them [players]," Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Abhay Hadap told Mid-Day on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Cricket Association secretary Kamlesh Pisal added that a report has been sought on the issue. "I'm still awaiting the report [on the incident]. I will be obtaining detailed information [about the incident] and if something is found, depending on the gravity of the situation and considering the importance of discipline, we will speak to both the players [Shaw and Musheer]. Discipline among players is a very important aspect," Pisal told Mid-Day.

It has now been reported that it was actually two words from Musheer which forced Shaw to give such a strong reaction. As soon as Shaw was dismissed, Musheer teased him by saying, "Thank you." The sarcastic tone of Musheer left Shaw fuming as he argued and even showed his bat to him during the altercation. As the scene turned bitter, the on-field umpire intervened and made peace between the players. An angry Shaw then made his way back to the dugout, but this incident left everyone stunned..

Later, Cricbuzz also reported that both the Mumbai and Maharashtra teams confirmed that the root cause of the viral altercation was Musheer's "Thank you."