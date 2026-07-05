Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's fiancee, Akriti Agarwal, allegedly shared a cryptic post on Instagram, claiming that she has been 'cheated so many times'. Akriti didn't mention Shaw or anyone else in the post, which has now gone viral on social media. However, fans are speculating that the post was aimed at Shaw, whom she got engaged to earlier this year in March. Contrary to the rumours, Akriti has neither unfollowed Shaw on Instagram nor deleted posts of their engagement from social media.

"I got cheated on so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead," Akriti wrote in a post, which has now been allegedly deleted by her.

"Everything is true; every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him," she posted.

Shaw and Akriti got engaged in March earlier this year, after dating each other for a long time.

Agarwal is an actress and social media influencer, and has been spotted with Prithvi on multiple occasions in the past.

India's former U19 World Cup-winning captain was part of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, but didn't play a single game.

His career has been marred by poor fitness and form.

"If I don't think about a comeback, then what's the point? That's why I am playing. Who doesn't want to play for India? You have to be there, and I am working towards that," Shaw said on Star Sports.

"I enjoyed my life in the last year. Went to a couple of destinations to keep my mind fresh. Then I came back. The same routine, practised, worked hard, be it my training or batting. Whatever I used to do, I started doing it 3x more. I think it was a good break for me. I don't see it as a step back, but it was a needed break, so I get myself back stronger mentally," he added.

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