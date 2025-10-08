Prithvi Shaw's fiery altercation with Musheer Khan, brother of Sarfaraz Khan, during a three-day practice match between Maharashtra and Mumbai left everyone shocked. It was an important game for Shaw, who was playing against his former team Mumbai for the first time since making the switch to Maharashtra. The out-of-favour India batter had played a brilliant innings of 181 off 220 balls before being dismissed. However, while he was making his way to the pavilion after his dismissal, Shaw got into an argument with the Mumbai players, particularly Musheer.

It has now been reported that it was actually two words from Musheer which forced Shaw to give such a strong reaction. As soon as Shaw was dismissed, Musheer teased him by saying, "Thank you." The sarcastic tone of Musheer left Shaw fuming as he argued and even showed his bat to him during the altercation. As the scene turned bitter, the on-field umpire intervened and made peace between the players. An angry Shaw then made his way back to the dugout, but this incident left everyone stunned..

Later, Cricbuzz also reported that both the Mumbai and Maharashtra teams confirmed that the root cause of the viral altercation was Musheer's "Thank you."

Heated exchange between Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai players after his wicket! pic.twitter.com/l9vi1YgeYs — INSANE (@1120_insane) October 7, 2025

Commenting on the incident, Maharashtra captain Ankit Bhawne said, "It's a practice match. They are all former teammates. Such things happen. It's all ok now and there is no issue."

Talking about Shaw, the ignored India star continued to ride high on his fiery form in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament during the three-day practice match at the MCA Stadium in Pune before the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. The 25-year-old delivered a statement against the Shardul Thakur-led Mumbai, with a sublime ton on the opening day of the fixture. While opening the innings for Maharashtra alongside Arshin Kulkarni, Shaw made his way to a hundred in 140 balls.

(With ANI Inputs)