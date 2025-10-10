Out-of-favour Indian batter Prithvi Shaw continues to find ways to remain in the headlines. The batter, often criticised for his indisciplined lifestyle, scored a brilliant 181 against his former domestic side Mumbai in a warm-up game ahead of the start of the Ranji season, but found himself in another controversy over his behaviour on the field. The right-handed batter swung his bat at Musheer Khan, the younger brother of India international Sarfaraz Khan, during a heated altercation with Mumbai at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje. However, the controversy now seems to be settled, with Shaw reportedly apologising to Musheer.

"Prithvi realised his mistake and approached Musheer and apologised to him. Prithvi told him that 'I am like an elder brother to you.' So all is well between the two," a source told the Times of India.

The rift between the two players seemed to close on Day Three of the warm-up match when Prithvi Shaw initiated a reconciliation. Following the dismissal of Arshin Kulkarni, the opener approached Musheer Khan, casually put an arm around his shoulder, and started a friendly conversation. Musheer responded in kind, placing his hand on Shaw's waist as they shared a light moment, a clear indication that the tension between them had finally been resolved.

Prithvi Shaw attempted to assault Musheer Khan after Khan allegedly was sledging him

Last season he was with Mumbai team

He took 181 runs in 220 balls against Mumbai in warm up match #Prithivishaw #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/OX3OJrM4oQ — JAY (@jaycibby) October 8, 2025

Shaw, meanwhile, has been picked for the Maharashtra team for the new Ranji Trophy campaign.

Maharashtra are placed in Group B along with last year's runners-up Kerala, Saurashtra, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Goa. Maharashtra's first game will be an away assignment against Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram from October 15-18.

The squad also features India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad who has captained his state team in the past, while the selectors opted to go with experience, picking Pradeep Dadhe over Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Shaw had joined the Maharashtra side ahead of this domestic season. He left his domestic side Mumbai after a troublesome period during which he also lost his spot in the red-ball side, and joined Maharashtra looking to make a fresh start to his career.

