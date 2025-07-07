International cricketer and Indian team's dynamic top-order batter Prithvi Shaw has officially parted ways with the Mumbai Cricket Association and will represent the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) from the upcoming domestic season. This strategic shift is seen as a significant development in Indian domestic cricket, strengthening the Maharashtra team further. Shaw has represented India in all three formats Tests, ODIs, and T20Is and has consistently impressed in the Indian Premier League and domestic cricket with his aggressive batting and match-winning capabilities.

Notably, under his captaincy, India clinched the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2018. In first-class cricket, Shaw has scored 13 centuries and has amassed over 4500 runs so far in his career.

Statement from Prithvi Shaw: "At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years. Maharashtra Cricket Association has made remarkable efforts in recent years to enhance cricketing infrastructure across the state. Initiatives like the Maharashtra Premier League, Women's MPL, Corporate Shield, and D.B. Deodhar Tournament are testament to their vision. I'm confident that being part of such a progressive setup will positively impact my journey as a cricketer. I'm happy to get the opportunity to play alongside talented players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani, and Mukesh Choudhary in the Maharashtra team."

MCA President Mr. Rohit Pawar Welcomes the Move: "We are delighted to welcome a player of Prithvi Shaw's calibre to the Maharashtra team. His inclusion adds tremendous strength to an already talented squad comprising experienced players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajneesh Gurbani. Shaw's international and IPL experience will be invaluable, especially for mentoring younger players in the squad. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the MCA Apex Council and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for supporting this decision. Maharashtra Cricket Association stands firmly behind Prithvi in his new journey, and we wish him the very best for the seasons ahead."

MCA's Vision for Cricket in Maharashtra: In recent years, Maharashtra Cricket Association has made significant strides in expanding the reach and quality of cricket across the state. Tournaments such as the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) and Women's MPL have become key platforms for emerging talent. The inclusion of a high-profile player like Prithvi Shaw is expected to set a new benchmark and inspire the next generation of cricketers in the region. Shaw is also expected to participate in the ongoing D.B. Deodhar Tournament, an elite intra-state tournament conducted by the Maharashtra Cricket Association, which will further bolster the competitive edge of the event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)