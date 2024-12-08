Former India batter Pravin Amre has urged out-of-favour star Prithvi Shaw to lose 10kgs of his body fat. Amre, who has worked with Shaw during his time at Delhi Capitals, feels that the batter must need to focus on fitness if he wants to make a comeback. Once deemed as the 'next Sachin Tendulkar', Shaw has fallen out of favour both internationally and domestically. He was recently dropped by Mumbai for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, owing to poor fitness. Amre also labelled Shaw "his own enemy", saying that no one can help him if he doesn't help himself.

"What we want, to be honest, is that he loses 10 kgs and becomes match fit. What is stopping him is his fitness. Nobody has a doubt about his cricketing skill. He is God-gifted but the problem is, he is his own enemy. Now, I don't think anybody can motivate him. Everybody tried and I think he has to motivate himself now. Nobody else can help him. If you are going through a tough time, go and hit the nets. He has to hit the gym and the nets both," Amre told The Indian Express.

Amre also pointed out the technical flaws in Shaw's game, explaining how his body movement and stroke play have been affected due to him being overweight.

"But in his case that time has been long and that is what we are worried about. He should not go in a reverse direction now from here. He is now an adult, to be honest, he has to help himself right now. He has good hand-eye coordination. But for that timing, he needs to have proper footwork. And because of that body weight, he is late on the ball. He is not able to transfer the weight, his feet are not moving. He is not in the right position. And that is why we want him to work on his fitness," he further explained.

Shaw has been out of the Indian team for more than three years. He also went unsold during the recent IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah.