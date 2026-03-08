Ignored India batter Prithvi Shaw got engaged to long-time girlfriend Akriti Agarwal on Sunday. Prithvi took to social media to share a series of pictures from the engagement ceremony. Agarwal is an actress and social media influencer and has been spotted with Prithvi on multiple occasions in the past. The photos quickly went viral on social media with users congratulating the cricketer. "From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She's is my perfect innings! #justengaged," Prithvi wrote on Instagram. Prithvi's engagement came just days after childhood friend Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with Saaniya Chandhok. (T20 World Cup Final LIVE BLOG)

Prithvi will be seen in action in IPL 2026 as part of the Delhi Capitals side who picked him for Rs 75 lakh in the auction.

Earlier, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans, friends, and well-wishers for their love and blessings following the wedding of his son Arjun Tendulkar with Saaniya Chandhok.

Tendulkar thanked everyone who extended their wishes to the couple and the family during the wedding celebrations held in the city, through a post on social media.

“As Arjun and Saaniya begin this new chapter together, we feel incredibly grateful for the love and blessings pouring in from everyone. Your presence, messages, and heartfelt wishes have made this wedding a truly unforgettable occasion for the family and, most importantly, for the couple. Thank you very much,” Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

Arjun and Saaniya tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony. The wedding celebrations were attended by several prominent figures from the cricket fraternity as well as close friends and family members.

The couple had earlier announced their engagement in August 2025 in a private ceremony attended by their close circle.

(With agency inputs)