On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 75, several renowned names from the world of sports shared their birthday wishes and narrated memories of their interactions with him. Leading the way was legendary former India opener Sunil Gavaskar, while double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and six-time tennis Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza provided insights into the person behind the Prime Minister. Narendra Modi has held the position of Prime Minister of India since May 26, 2014.

"I would like to wish Prime Minister Modi a long, healthy, productive life. His dream of a Viksit Bharat will become a reality sooner than the target he has set," said Gavaskar.

Virender Sehwag, another legendary former India opener, highlighted Prime Minister Modi's contributions to Indian sports.

"Ever since Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to power, he has focused on sports. He had the vision of India going to the Olympics and bringing home medals. Under his leadership, the budget of the Sports Ministry has also been increased," Sehwag said.

"He has strived to take India forward in the world of sports. I congratulate the Prime Minister on his 75th birthday, and wish him good health," Sehwag added.

Manu Bhaker, who became the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics in 2024, shared her anecdotes of meeting Prime Minister Modi.

"I've shared many special conversations with the Prime Minister. All of our meetings are special for me. He is a very welcoming person, who shows keen interest in your journey. After my medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, he also asked me how I overcame the difficult times from the Tokyo Olympics," Manu Bhaker said.

Former tennis doubles World No. 1 Sania Mirza revealed why Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be an inspiration to her.

"Here's wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi a very, very, very happy birthday. Every interaction that I've had the privilege of having with him has been nothing short of inspiring. He's been someone who has taken personal interest in each individual's life. He has always offered support and help as sportspersons of the country," Mirza said.

Legendary former cricketer Anil Kumble, India's highest-ever wicket-taker, elaborated on Prime Minister Modi being an ever-present for athletes across India.

"When your Prime Minister interacts with you, not just when you win, but also puts his arm around your shoulder when you lose, it's a tremendous boost," Kumble said.

"When India lost the World Cup final to Australia (in 2023), he was immediately in the dressing room putting an arm around the players' shoulders. And we saw how India responded, winning the T20 World Cup (in 2024). I think these moments make a lasting impression on athletes," Kumble said further.

Born in the town of Vadnagar, Narendra Modi turned 75 on September 17, 2025.