Indian cricket team and Pakistan cricket team will face off in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia on October 23. In the two sides' previous match, at last year's T20 World Cup Super 12 game in Dubai, Pakistan had won by a convincing 10-wicket margin. India and Pakistan will play the 2022 T20 World Cup game at the 1,00,000 plus seater Melbourne Cricket Ground, and former pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels that the pressure will be on the Babar Azam-led side this time around as the majority of the crowd will be cheering for Team India.

"The wicket at the MCG plays kicks through at night. Bowling second would be ideal for Pakistan to win the match against India. There will be a crowd of 100,000, out of which 70,000 will be supporting India so, the pressure will be on Pakistan," he said in an interview on Sportskeeda Cricket.

Akhtar also said that India stand a good chance of winning the match if they select the right team, adding that the game won't be a walk around the park for Pakistan this time around.

"India cannot go about and select a random team against Pakistan without defining their roles. I think, the management should select the team carefully and I fully believe it will be a solid team. It won't be a walkover for Pakistan this time around," Akhtar added.

"If India pick the right squad for the tournament, then they have a very good chance of beating Pakistan. They are absolutely even teams at the moment, so it is very difficult to predict a result," he added.