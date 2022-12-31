Star Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan extended his wishes and prayers to Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who met with a car accident on Friday. Pant escaped the near-fatal accident on Friday with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries and he could be airlifted to Delhi if required. He met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday.

"Prayers for speedy recovery of @RishabhPant17. Get well soon, in sha Allah," tweeted Rizwan.

Prayers for speedy recovery of @RishabhPant17. Get well soon, in sha Allah. — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) December 31, 2022

Earlier on Friday, many former and present cricketers from Pakistan such as Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, and Shaheen Afridi also extended their wishes to the Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

Pant suffered a ligament tear in his right knee and cuts above his forehead. DDCA director Shyam Sharma told NDTV that Pant has undergone a minor plastic surgery on forehead and is currently stable and out of danger.

"Rishabh Pant underwent a minor plastic surgery near his forehead. A 3-member DDCA team is reaching Dehradun in an hour. BCCI is constantly in touch with the doctors at Max Hospital and with Pant's family. He is currently stable and out of danger. We are yet to decide whether he needs to be shifted to Delhi or not," DDCA director Shyam Sharma told to NDTV on Saturday.

Pant narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.

