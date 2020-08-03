Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday and India captain Virat Kohli and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes from the cricket fraternity. "Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji," Kohli tweeted. Tendulkar wrote a wish for PM Modi in Hindi and shared a picture with him from his playing days. Several others like Ishant Sharma, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, as well as former players like VVS Laxman wished the Prime Minister on his special day.

"Wishing our honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. May god bless you with good health and happiness," KL Rahul tweeted.

"Wishing our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday! May all life's blessings be yours, on your birthday and always!," wrote fast bowler Ishant Sharma.

"Warm birthday greetings to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Wishing him a long, healthy & successful life ahead in the service of the Nation," wrote former India batsman VVS Laxman

Wishes poured in for PM Modi from top dignitaries across the world, President Kovind, the Vice President, Union ministers and leaders across the political spectrum.