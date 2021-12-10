Harbhajan Singh on Friday shared a throwback picture from the early days of his career. Harbhajan, who was last seen in action for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, has been a marathon man throughout his career. Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan shared a picture from his U-19 days, and asked fans to guess the name of the two players alongside him. "Pehchano to maaane...U-19 World Cup days 1998/99," the 41-year-old captioned the image.

In the picture, Harbhajan can be seen posing alongside former Pakistan batter Hasan Raza and a shirtless Imran Tahir. The picture was clicked during the 1998/99 U-19 World Cup, which was played in South Africa.

Pehchano to maaane.. U-19 World Cup days 1998/99 pic.twitter.com/2iawM1dSUK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 10, 2021

Tahir had represented Pakistan at the junior level before he switched and went on to play for the South African national team across formats. He has represented South Africa in 20 Tests, 107 ODIs and 38 T20Is.

Raza, on the other hand, represented Pakistan between 1996 and 2005, playing 7 Tests and 16 ODIs.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan last played for India in a T20I in 2016. He has represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, and was part of the teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup in 2011, respectively.

Harbhajan is India's fourth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket (417). He was only recently surpassed by Ravichandran Ashwin (427) in the elite list.

Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev are India's top two wicket-takers in Test cricket with 619 and 434 scalps, respectively.