The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has once again extended the deadline for investors to submit bids for the two new Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, pushing it back by another two days. While the PCB is yet to make an official announcement, a reliable source confirmed that the revised deadline for submitting initial bids is now December 24. "The last date for submitting initial bids is now extended by two days,” he said. This marks the second extension by the PCB. At the PSL roadshow in New York last week, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had announced that the deadline had been moved from December 15 to December 22.

Although no official reason has been cited for the latest extension, indications suggest that the board is not entirely satisfied with the technical bids received so far for the two new franchises, which are scheduled to be sold at a final auction on January 6.

Only bidders shortlisted after the initial technical evaluation will be eligible to participate in the final auction.

There have also been reports on social media that the PCB conducted roadshows in London and New York in an effort to attract stronger bids from foreign investors rather than domestic parties.

Meanwhile, the PCB is yet to offer clarity on the future of the Multan Sultans franchise after its previous owner, Ali Tareen, relinquished ownership following a dispute with the board.

Though not officially confirmed, the source said the PCB is considering running the Multan Sultans itself for the upcoming season, before re-tendering the franchise rights ahead of the league's 12th edition for a nine-year cycle.

