A new development has emerged amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy involving the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Naqvi, during Tuesday's ACC Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Dubai, was 'cornered' by the BCCI and the other member nations for running away with the Asia Cup trophy after the final that saw India beating Pakistan in a narrow encounter. Despite his actions leading to harsh criticism, the 46-year-old, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan, refused to apologise to the BCCI over the same.

According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), the board representatives from Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Indonesia all supported India on the matter, leaving Naqvi completely cornered during the meeting.

"No country attending the AGM supported Naqvi's act. In fact, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka supported India's stance," the report said.

The Indian team has been clear in its stance: won't accept the trophy from Naqvi. However, the ACC chief has also reiterated that the standoff can only be broken if the Suryakumar Yadav-led side receives the trophy from him. He has also refused to apologise for his actions.

"As ACC President , I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now," Mohsin Naqvi said in a social media post recently.

"If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me."

Ashish Shelar and Rajeev Shukla had represented the BCCI in the ACC AGM where they raised a strong objection over the trophy not being duly handed over to the Suryakumar Yadav-led side which beat Pakistan in the final.

Naqvi had told the BCCI officials on Tuesday that he was ready to give the trophy to the Indian team. However, no decision on that issue was taken in the AGM, upsetting the BCCI top brass further.

The BCCI will take the matter to the ICC, which will have its meeting in November.

(With PTI Inputs)