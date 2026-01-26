Former India captain Rohit Sharma was named in the list of Padma Shri awardees on Sunday, joining eight other past and present sportspersons on the 2026 Padma Awards honour roll, which comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. President Droupadi Murmu sanctioned the bestowal of 131 Padma Awards for 2026, including two duo awards, with each duo counted as a single honour. Rohit's recognition follows a defining leadership era in Indian men's cricket. As captain, he led India to two ICC titles, lifting the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025.

From the crowded streets of Borivali to the pinnacle of international cricket, Rohit Sharma's journey is a story of patience, perseverance, and sheer talent. Born in 1987 in Bansod, Nagpur, Rohit spent his early years honing his game in local parks and on school grounds, where his natural timing and elegant stroke play first drew attention.

Rohit's rise wasn't instantaneous. After shining on Mumbai's domestic circuit and in India's Under-19 squad, he made his ODI debut in 2007. Early stints were inconsistent, but his talent was undeniable. It was in limited-overs cricket that Rohit truly emerged, dazzling with effortless strokeplay, strategic acumen, and an uncanny ability to finish games under pressure.

Records soon followed. Rohit became the only player in history to score three double centuries in ODIs, including a record 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014, a milestone that secured his place among cricket's modern greats. In T20s, he guided India to their second World Cup victory in 2024, earning recognition for his composed leadership and strategic skill.

The 38-year-old's career is defined by evolution. From struggling to cement a middle-order spot to becoming one of the most feared openers and a respected captain, he has continually adapted, inspiring a generation of young cricketers with his approach, discipline, and consistency.

As India head into the next big ODI tournament, Rohit, who now plays only the 50-over format, remains central to the team's ambitions, especially with the ODI World Cup 2027 in the offing, a symbol of talent nurtured by perseverance and a testament to what relentless dedication can achieve on cricket's grandest stage.

