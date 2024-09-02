Some of the Australian cricketers, including the likes of Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja, were went through a funny lie detector test recently. Videos of the test is going viral on social media as the cricketers were asked some personal questions too. Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, and Josh Hazlewood were the other members of the Australian cricket team, who were part of the lie detector test. The test took place during a 'Fletch and Hindy' show on the Fox Network. NDTV could not independently identify the credibility of it.

During the test, all the cricketers were asked some funny and personal questions. A blue light on the buzzer would go up if the answer was correct. However, a wrong answer would see the a red light go up on the buzzer with the respective player getting a bit of an electric shock.

Among the many funny and personal questions asked from the players, one was related to adult videos.

"Have you ever watched porn through VR (Virtual Reality)," asked one of the hosts from Khawaja during the show.

"No" was the reply of Khawaja but he quickly got an electric shock, which as per the system was a lie. The overall scene leaves everyone present in the room in splits.

"Have you ever watched adult materials in VR googles and lied about it?" asked another host to Pat Cummins. To this, the pace-bowling all-rounder replied with a "yes".

Another Australian star Glenn Maxwell, who was not present during the test, missed his side's 2023 Cricket World Cup match against England after meeting a freak golf cart accident. As per reports, Maxwell slipped and fell off the back of the cart, suffering a head injury which saw him being dropped out of Australia's playing XI vs England.

"Do you think that was a cover-up when Glenn Maxwell fell off a golf cart," asked one of the hosts from Khawaja.

"No! Because I was there. I saw him fall off the cart," said Khawaja but he got the shock as the red buzzer lit up.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh revealed that Maxwell went to Turkey to get a new set of teeth.