Australia skipper Pat Cummins proved yet again why he is the man made for big stages. In the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa, Cummins bagged a 6-for on Day 2 of the title-decider, pulling the game in his team's favour. However, en route to a heroic performance, Cummins also found himself in the center of an eventful episode that saw him collide with Proteas star Kyle Verreynne after hitting him on the pads in front of the stumps. However, shortly after, the two bumped against each other and fell down.

After an inswinging delivery from Cummins hit Verreynne, the batter ran for a single while the bowler turned his face towards the umpire and began appealing for LBW. Without realising that the South African batter was also running in the same line, Cummins bumped into him as both fell down.

While the on-field umpire ruled the LBW call in the batter's favour, Cummins decided to make use of DRS. With three reds on the screen, the Australia skipper was rewarded for his performance with another prized scalp.

Cummins finished with figures of 6-28 as he reached 300 career Test wickets and secured a coveted place on the Lord's honours board with a five-wicket haul.

"He does it time and time again," said fellow pacer Mitchell Starc of Cummins. "He led from the front before he was captain, and now as captain as well. The quality and skills he has in his pocket -- I'm thrilled for him to get a bagful. To go to 300 is a special effort."

South Africa lost their last five wickets for 12 runs as Cummins ripped through the batting order.

Only South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (36) and David Bedingham (45) offered meaningful resistance during a fifth-wicket stand of 64.

As the match starts on Day 3, Australia would start on 144/8, with a lead of 218 runs over South Africa.

