Pakistan women's cricket team captain Bismah Maroof's infant daughter, Fatima, was denied accreditation for accessing the Commonwealth Games village in Birmingham. Maroof was previously deliberating over her participation in the CWG, which will be held from July 25 to August 8 in Birmingham. But as per ESPNCricinfo, she will travel for the games, with her daughter and mother, who will take care of Fatima, staying at a hotel outside the village.

It has been learnt that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had asked the CWG Federation for two extra accommodations for Maroof's mother and daughter in the village. Federation responded by asking PCB to remove two personnel from their 22-member travelling contingent, including officials. To this, PCB stated that it was in no position to omit any players and officials from their touring party.

Maroof had recently travelled to New Zealand during the 2022 Women's World Cup with her daughter and mother. As per PCB's maternity policy, a mother is allowed "to travel with a support person of her choice to assist in caring for her infant child", with travel and accommodation costs shared equally between the board and the player.

Promoted

"I want to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for its immense support throughout my career and especially in helping me strike the right work-life balance after the birth of Fatima," Maroof earlier said.

"There was a time when I contemplated giving up on my passion of playing cricket, but the PCB ensured it never came to that with the introduction of the maternity policy, which has made the game as inclusive as it can be for the women in our country. I also want to thank my family and especially my husband, Abrar, who has been a great support throughout my career and has provided me encouragement to continue to play for Pakistan."