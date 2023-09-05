Pakistan women's cricket team clinched a first series clean sweep against South Africa in Karachi. According to ICC, the Asian side completed the feat with yet another impressive performance as they registered a six-run triumph in the third and final match of their three-game T20I series against the Proteas. It meant Pakistan won all three games for the first time against South Africa, finishing with a 3-0 series scoreline in what was new captain Nida Dar's first series in charge.

Nida Dar led from the front with a well-compiled 36 during the middle overs as the skipper combined well with Sidra Ameen (39) and former captain Bismah Maroof (39) to help Pakistan post 150/5 after they were sent in to bat first by South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt.

Wolvaardt paced the Proteas' run chase with a superb 72, but she fell to Sadia Iqbal in the penultimate over leaving South Africa agonisingly short of chasing down the victory total.

Wolvaardt was adjudged Player of the Series for her 157 runs at an average of 52.33, while Nashra Sandhu and Iqbal were the joint leading wicket-takers with four scalps apiece.

The two teams will reconvene for a three-match ODI series in Karachi, with the first game commencing on Friday September 8.

