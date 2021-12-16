Following PCR tests administered on Wednesday in Pakistan, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that five more members of the West Indies touring party have tested positive for COVID-19 and will now undergo a period of self-isolation. Three players -- wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, all-rounder Justin Greaves -- along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Dr. Akshai Mansingh returned positive test results in the latest round of testing carried out by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the eve of the third and final T20I.

"All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad and are now under the care and supervision provided by the medical officials," Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.

The three players will remain in isolation for ten (10) days or until they return negative PCR test results.

"With a total of six players now ruled out of the tour due to COVID-19 and a finger injury to Devon Thomas (sustained in the 1st T20I), CWI and PCB Officials will be meeting on Thursday morning, once all members of the touring party have been tested again, to determine whether the tour can continue," CWI further said.

On Sunday, left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell, all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, along with a non-coaching member of the team management returned positive tests in Karachi and were ruled out of the Pakistan series.

West Indies and Pakistan are slated to lock horns in the third T20I on Thursday. Pakistan have already clinched the series after winning the first two T20Is. The two sides are also scheduled to play three ODIs from Saturday.