Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI in Rawalpindi, aiming to clinch a 3-0 series sweep. Both matches in the series so far have gone down to the wire, with Pakistan winning the first ODI by just six runs and then chasing down a 289-run target in the penultimate over in the second ODI. Star batter Babar Azam returned to form in the previous game, slamming his first century in 807 days to help Pakistan to victory. Pakistan will be aiming to register the whitewash before they switch their attention to the T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. (Live Scorecard)