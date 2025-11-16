Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Live Cricket Score And Updates
PAK vs SL LIVE Scorecard Updates, 3rd ODI: Pakistan are aiming to clinch a 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka.
PAK vs SL LIVE Cricket Updates Scorecard© AFP
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI in Rawalpindi, aiming to clinch a 3-0 series sweep. Both matches in the series so far have gone down to the wire, with Pakistan winning the first ODI by just six runs and then chasing down a 289-run target in the penultimate over in the second ODI. Star batter Babar Azam returned to form in the previous game, slamming his first century in 807 days to help Pakistan to victory. Pakistan will be aiming to register the whitewash before they switch their attention to the T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
PAK vs SL 3rd ODI Live
It's time to get underway! Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara are at the crease for Sri Lanka, facing Shaheen Afridi's first over. The stage is set for an exciting finale to the series.
Kusal Mendis, the stand-in skipper of Sri Lanka, has revealed that Charith Asalanka is out of today's game due to illness. Mendis thinks the pitch will be challenging for batting in the first innings, and he's hoping Sri Lanka can post a score of 290 or more. He believes four changes have been made to the team and thinks a total of 320 would be a great score on this pitch. Mendis is confident in the team's newcomers, especially the four bowlers who have performed well in recent tours.
Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan's skipper, has won the toss and elected to bowl first, citing dew in the second innings as a factor in his decision. He acknowledged that totals of 300 and 290 were competitive in one-day cricket, and his team would aim to restrict Sri Lanka to a low score. Afridi also revealed that there are four changes to the Pakistan side, and he expressed satisfaction with the team's recent performances, noting that several players are in good form which is a good sign for the side.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (C)(WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake (On debut, replacing Charith Asalanka), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana (replaces Dushmantha Chameera), Eshan Malinga (replaces Asitha Fernando), Jeffrey Vandersay (replaces Wanindu Hasaranga).
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah Khan (replaces Saim Ayub), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf (replaces Mohammad Nawaz), Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi (C) (replaces Naseem Shah), Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram (replaces Abrar Ahmed).
TOSS - Pakistan have won the coin flip and they have decided to BOWL first.
The stage is set for an exciting finale, and fans can expect some top-notch cricket. Pakistan will look to ride their momentum and complete a series sweep, while Sri Lanka will aim to salvage some pride. Who will emerge victorious? We'll see soon. Stay tuned for toss and team updates.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be looking to turn their fortunes around. Wanindu Hasaranga's all-round show in both ODIs has given a glimpse of the team's potential, but it hasn't beenenough to shift the momentum in their favor. The Lankans will need to regroup and come out strong if they are to cause an upset. With dew expected to play a part, the team batting second might have an advantage.
The series has been a tale of two teams, with Pakistan's strong batting lineup tonking Sri Lanka's bowling attack. The Men in Green will look to complete a series sweep, riding on the back of their strong performances in the first two ODIs. Babar Azam's sensational century has been the talk of the town and strong batting performances from the top order, complemented by some lethal bowling, has helped the hosts seal the series with a game to spare.
Welcome to the final ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. After a thrilling start to the series, Pakistan has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, and the Lankan side will be looking to salvage some pride in the dead rubber.
... MATCHDAY ...
We are down to the final chapter of the ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The fate of the series has already been sealed, with Pakistan holding an unassailable 2-0 lead. Sri Lanka have had their moments, but they are yet to produce a complete performance, and will be looking to do so to avoid a clean sweep. In the second ODI, it was a tale of several starts squandered by the Lankan batters. That meant they had to be content with 288 on the board. Riding on a drought-ending century from Babar Azam and contributions from Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan, the hosts got across the line without much fuss. From Sri Lanka’s perspective, the lack of impact from Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, and captain Charith Asalanka has hurt them. They will want to get some runs under their belt and build confidence heading into the upcoming T20I tri-series. On the bowling front as well, there hasn’t been much to celebrate. Wanindu Hasaranga has stood out, but Dushmantha Chameera and Asitha Fernando have not quite delivered with the ball in the manner Sri Lanka would have hoped. As far as Pakistan are concerned, Haris Rauf has delivered impactful performances in both games, finding strong support from Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, and Naseem Shah. Shaheen Afridi missed the previous match due to illness, and it remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to return for this one. With the bat, it has been a case of different individuals stepping up to the occasion, and the hosts will be eager to finish the series on a high. Will Pakistan succeed in completing a whitewash, or will Sri Lanka salvage some pride with a win? We shall find out.