Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma found himself at the centre of a viral moment off the field after he was called on stage by global music sensation AP Dhillon during a live concert. In a video posted by Abhishek Sharma on Instagram that has taken social media by storm, Dhillon spotted Abhishek in the crowd, invited him up, and greeted him with a warm hug while announcing, “Apna Punjabi munda aaya yaar aithey.” The spontaneous exchange, filled with pride, warmth and cultural connection, struck a chord with fans across sports and music circles alike.

The clip shows Abhishek Sharma smiling shyly as he joins AP Dhillon on stage, clearly soaking in the unexpected spotlight away from the cricket field. As the singer introduced him to the cheering crowd, the two shared a brief hug, triggering loud applause and chants from fans present at the venue. The moment highlighted Abhishek's growing popularity beyond cricket and showcased a rare crossover between India's sporting and music icons.

Known for his calm demeanour on the field, Abhishek appeared relaxed and humbled by the gesture. Dressed casually, the young batter enjoyed the attention but let the focus remain on the artist, waving to the crowd before stepping aside. The video quickly went viral, with fans praising the simplicity of the interaction and calling it a “wholesome desi moment.”

Social media was flooded with reactions, with users celebrating the “Punjabi pride” and applauding AP Dhillon for acknowledging Indian athletes on such a massive stage. Many fans also pointed out how moments like these humanise sports stars, allowing audiences to see them enjoying life beyond high-pressure matches.